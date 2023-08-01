With All-Star catcher on IL, the Texas Rangers acquire Austin Hedges from the Pirates

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international bonus pool money. The move came just ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Texas was looking for depth behind the plate with switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the injured list. Hedges has hit .180 with one home run and 14 RBIs in 65 games with Pittsburgh. He is a standout defender, known for his ability to frame pitches, something Heim also excels at while being a solid offensive player. Heim is hitting .280 with 14 homers and 70 RBIs. He exited last Wednesday’s game at Houston with a sore left wrist after an awkward swing.

