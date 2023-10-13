With Aaron Donald still drawing attention, Rams look for more from pass rush

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Despite the presence of Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams have struggled to generate a consistent pass rush through five games. The Rams are looking more production from the inexperienced players around Donald, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Donald has 2 1/2 of the Rams’ eight sacks this season, which ranks 28th among NFL defenses. Rookie outside linebacker Byron Young had two sacks in his first three games, while rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner is in line for more playing time because of an injury to starter Bobby Brown III.

