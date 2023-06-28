With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek has eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann in the Wimbledon warmup. The French Open champion pulled off a tweener to win one point in the first set at the grass-court tournament. She then wrapped up the result in 1 hour, 19 minutes. Swiatek saved all five break points she faced and took four of her own five opportunities. Swiatek next plays 20-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez or Russia’s Anna Blinkova. Katerina Siniakova defeated Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4 to make her first quarterfinal appearance since returning from a wrist injury. Lucia Bronzetti rallied to upset fourth-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

