With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2 on Friday night.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start but then fizzled in the batter’s box at offense-friendly Coors Field.

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back. The Yankees (49-43) are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219. They have been held to two runs or fewer in 12 of those games.

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the last-place Rockies.

