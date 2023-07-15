With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies

By JACK MAGRUDER The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2 on Friday night.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start but then fizzled in the batter’s box at offense-friendly Coors Field.

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back. The Yankees (49-43) are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219. They have been held to two runs or fewer in 12 of those games.

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the last-place Rockies.

