With a new contract — at a discount price — and a new title, Jalen Brunson eager to lead Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson gave the New York Knicks a $113 million discount in potential salary and they gave him the title of team captain. Two seasons into a partnership that has produced the Knicks’ greatest success in a quarter of a century, it’s clear the team and player believe in each other. Now they have at least a few more years to determine if it can yield something more. Brunson said Thursday he doesn’t question his decision to sign a contract extension worth $156.5 million, rather than wait for a new deal potentially worth $269 million next year. He thinks his sacrifice could help the Knicks build a winning team and says winning is most important.

