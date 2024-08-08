With a new contract — at a discount price — and a new title, Jalen Brunson eager to lead Knicks

By BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson stands on the field before throwing out the first pitch before the first inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson gave the New York Knicks a $113 million discount in potential salary and they gave him the title of team captain. Two seasons into a partnership that has produced the Knicks’ greatest success in a quarter of a century, it’s clear the team and player believe in each other. Now they have at least a few more years to determine if it can yield something more. Brunson said Thursday he doesn’t question his decision to sign a contract extension worth $156.5 million, rather than wait for a new deal potentially worth $269 million next year. He thinks his sacrifice could help the Knicks build a winning team and says winning is most important.

