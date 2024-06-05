With a new coaching staff, Quentin Johnston hopes for a turnaround with Los Angeles Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Sanjay Lal’s first bit of coaching to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston didn’t have to do with route running or hand placement when vying with a cornerback while being covered. It was to focus on a fresh start after struggling as a rookie last season. Johnston, the 21st overall pick in last April’s NFL draft, did not have many highlights to look back on in his rookie season. He finished with 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns, but three dropped passes loomed large. A drop on a critical third-down pass has motivated Johnston throughout the offseason.

