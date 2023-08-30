With a more potent offense and better defense, the Giants look for consecutive playoff berths

The New York Giants surprised many experts by making the playoffs last season in Brian Daboll’s first season as coach. It was their first postseason appearance since 2016 and they won a wild-card playoff game before being eliminated by the NFC champion Eagles. While the schedule for the 2023 season is tougher, the Giants are a more potent offensive team and the defense is much improved, particularly against the run. If that translates to the field, New York should make the playoffs again. The previous time they went to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons was 2007-08.

