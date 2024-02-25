With a heavy heart, Baker-Mazara scores career-high and leads No. 14 Auburn over Georgia 97-76

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara scored a career-high 25 points and No. 14 Auburn battled by Georgia 97-76. Auburn big man Johni Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds, with 13 of those points coming in the second half on Saturday night. Chaney Johnson added 16 points for the Tigers, who never trailed in front of a sold-out crowd that had a healthy number of Auburn fans on the road. Noah Thomasson led Georgia with 18 points. Silas Demary Jr. and Russel Tchewa had 16 points each. Tchewa had seven rebounds. The Bulldogs have now lost seven of their last eight.

