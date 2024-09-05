With a healthy Joe Burrow, Bengals open the season against a Patriots team looking for improvement

Joe Burrow is healthy to start a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2020. He was hampered last year by a sore calf and then tore a ligament in his right wrist that required surgery. After a 9-8 finish last season, the Bengals think they have the players to make another run at the Super Bowl. Legendary coach Bill Belichick and QB Mac Jones are gone after the Patriots’ 4-13 season last year. Jacoby Brissett is the starter at QB, with Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, waiting in the wings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.