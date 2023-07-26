With a deal in the works, Bengals QB Joe Burrow says new contract ‘gets done when it gets done’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed no urgency to nail down a new contract, saying “it gets done when it gets done.” Burrow has been in negotiations with the team all summer on a deal that could make him the highest paid player in the league. The field seemed to be set for Burrow on Tuesday when Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert became the highest paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing Tuesday to a five-year, $262.5 million extension, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. Burrow said the ongoing negotiations won’t be a distraction.

