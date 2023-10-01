With a carefree sense of ease, Miguel Cabrera made hitting excellence look like a breeze

Hitting a baseball is widely accepted as one of the hardest tasks in sports. Miguel Cabrera made it look easy. Now the likely Hall of Famer has wrapped up his career. He retires as one of seven players who have reached both 3,000 hits and 500 homers. At .307, Cabrera has the highest career batting average of that bunch. Cabrera steps away with a resume full of accolades. He was part of some memorable teams in a great baseball city in Detroit. He played until he was 40. By almost any standard, he fulfilled his considerable potential.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.