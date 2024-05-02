With 60 goals, Sam Reinhart has made Florida Panthers history. He wants to win the Cup even more

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart is the first Florida Panthers player in history to score 60 goals in a season, including playoffs. Pavel Bure had two seasons in Florida where he scored 59. Reinhart picked the right time for a career year because he’s going into free agency this summer. Panthers coach Paul Maurice raves about his top goalscorer. Maurice says he’s one of the smartest players he’s ever coached. Considering Maurice has coached more games than anyone other than Scotty Bowman in NHL history, that’s high praise.

