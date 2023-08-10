With 6 weeks until NHL training camps open, some teams may not be done making moves

Kyle Dubas doesn’t expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to make any more moves before the 2023-24 NHL season opens after completing the biggest trade of the summer. The Penguins dealt players and picks to two different teams to get three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. But the rival Washington Capitals are among those still looking to wheel and deal in the six weeks left before training camps open. General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals are still looking for a top-six forward. Trading away Evgeny Kuznetsov remains a possibility.

