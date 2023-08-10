With 6 weeks until NHL training camps open, some teams may not be done making moves

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks with Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. After lengthy playoff streaks ended, the Penguins and Capitals are making moves to get back in the mix now. The Capitals re-signed Wilson for $45.5 million over seven years. Wilson turns 30 before his new deal starts. The deal doesn’t make Washington any younger, and it's a significant gambles for an older team that has won the Stanley Cup and are trying to keep contending. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby celebrated his 36th birthday Monday, and Capitals counterpart and longtime rival Alex Ovechkin turns 38 next month. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

Kyle Dubas doesn’t expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to make any more moves before the 2023-24 NHL season opens after completing the biggest trade of the summer. The Penguins dealt players and picks to two different teams to get three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. But the rival Washington Capitals are among those still looking to wheel and deal in the six weeks left before training camps open. General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals are still looking for a top-six forward. Trading away Evgeny Kuznetsov remains a possibility.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.