With 12-team playoff set, CFP already discussing possibly more teams for 2026 and beyond

DALLAS (AP) — There are already discussions about possibly expanding the College Football Playoff again. A day after the yearslong process was finalized for how the 12 teams for the expanded playoff will be selected for the next two seasons, the potential of a 14-team bracket for 2026 and beyond was brought up during a meeting of the CFP management committee in Dallas on Wednesday. Governance of the playoff, the format and the distribution of growing revenue after the next two seasons were all discussed in the meeting that lasted nearly nine hours. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips says it was a productive and collegial meeting.

