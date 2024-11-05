Wisconsin shakes off early sluggishness and goes on to beat Holy Cross 85-61

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — John Tonje scored 23 points, John Blackwell added 16 and Wisconsin took control in the second half and subdued Holy Cross for an 85-61 season-opening win on Monday night.

Nolan Winter added 15 points after making all six of his shot attempts, two of which came from beyond 3-point range. Winter also made his lone free throw.

Gabe Warren scored 23 points for Holy Cross and reserve Deandre Williams scored 11.

Holy Cross stunned the Badgers after racing to a 21-5 lead on 8-for-9 shooting. Wisconsin responded by outscoring the Crusaders 20-4 over and an 8 1/2-minute stretch and tied it at 25 when Tonje made a 3-pointer with 5:17 left in the first half. The two went back-and-forth until halftime and Holy Cross led 36-35 at intermission.

In the second half, Tonje made another 3 and followed that with a dunk for a 44-40 Wisconsin lead and the Badgers led the rest of the way. Blackwell’s 3 with 13:07 left gave Wisconsin its first double-digit lead at 52-40.

Tonje made a pair of free throws with 10:13 left and Wisconsin stayed up by double figures for the duration.

