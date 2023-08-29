Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division
SchoolFPVRecordPoints
1. Kimberly(5)1-067
2. Middleton(1)2-059
3. Mukwonago2-049
4. Kettle Moraine2-040
(tie) Hartland Arrowhead(1)2-040
6. Waunakee2-036
7. Franklin2-032
(tie) Muskego2-032
9. Brookfield Central2-06
(tie) Sussex Hamilton2-06

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 5. Kaukauna 5. Neenah 3. La Crosse Central 2. River Falls 2. Marquette University 1.

Medium Division
SchoolFPVRecordPoints
1. Port Washington(1)2-056
(tie) Lodi(2)2-056
3. Ellsworth2-043
4. Columbus(2)2-041
5. Baldwin-Woodville(1)2-028
(tie) Plymouth2-028
7. Pewaukee1-121
8. Prairie du Chien2-019
(tie) Brodhead(Juda2-019
10. Little Chute2-018

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 16. Freedom 7. Catholic Memorial 6. Stratford 5. Two Rivers 5. Grafton 4. Lake Mills 4. New Berlin West 4. Brookfield Academy 1. West Salem 1. Westby 1. Northwestern 1. Racine St. Catherine’s 1.

Small Division
SchoolFPVRecordPoints
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(3)2-057
2. St. Mary’s Springs(2)2-055
3. Cedar Grove-Belgium2-041
4. Cashton2-039
5. Bangor2-031
6. Coleman2-023
7. Marshall2-017
8. Aquinas(1)1-116
9. Cambria-Friesland2-09
10. Colby2-08
(tie) Mondovi2-08

Others receiving votes: Regis 7. Pepin/Alma 7. Edgar 5. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3.

