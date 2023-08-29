Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division School FPV Record Points 1. Kimberly (5) 1-0 67 2. Middleton (1) 2-0 59 3. Mukwonago – 2-0 49 4. Kettle Moraine – 2-0 40 (tie) Hartland Arrowhead (1) 2-0 40 6. Waunakee – 2-0 36 7. Franklin – 2-0 32 (tie) Muskego – 2-0 32 9. Brookfield Central – 2-0 6 (tie) Sussex Hamilton – 2-0 6

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 5. Kaukauna 5. Neenah 3. La Crosse Central 2. River Falls 2. Marquette University 1.

Medium Division School FPV Record Points 1. Port Washington (1) 2-0 56 (tie) Lodi (2) 2-0 56 3. Ellsworth – 2-0 43 4. Columbus (2) 2-0 41 5. Baldwin-Woodville (1) 2-0 28 (tie) Plymouth – 2-0 28 7. Pewaukee – 1-1 21 8. Prairie du Chien – 2-0 19 (tie) Brodhead(Juda – 2-0 19 10. Little Chute – 2-0 18

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 16. Freedom 7. Catholic Memorial 6. Stratford 5. Two Rivers 5. Grafton 4. Lake Mills 4. New Berlin West 4. Brookfield Academy 1. West Salem 1. Westby 1. Northwestern 1. Racine St. Catherine’s 1.

Small Division School FPV Record Points 1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (3) 2-0 57 2. St. Mary’s Springs (2) 2-0 55 3. Cedar Grove-Belgium – 2-0 41 4. Cashton – 2-0 39 5. Bangor – 2-0 31 6. Coleman – 2-0 23 7. Marshall – 2-0 17 8. Aquinas (1) 1-1 16 9. Cambria-Friesland – 2-0 9 10. Colby – 2-0 8 (tie) Mondovi – 2-0 8

Others receiving votes: Regis 7. Pepin/Alma 7. Edgar 5. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3.

