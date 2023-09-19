Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly
|(8)
|4-0
|94
|1
|2. Kettle Moraine
|(1)
|5-0
|86
|2
|3. Muskego
|(1)
|5-0
|80
|5
|4. Waunakee
|–
|5-0
|73
|4
|5. Franklin
|–
|5-0
|57
|6
|6. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|5-0
|54
|7
|7. Mukwonago
|–
|4-1
|34
|3
|8. Appleton North
|–
|5-0
|16
|NR
|9. Middleton
|–
|4-1
|14
|10
|10. Verona
|–
|4-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. New Richmond 4. Badger 4. Brookfield Central 3. Hartland Arrowhead 3. Kaukauna 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 1. Neenah 1. Racine Case 1.
|Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Columbus
|(8)
|5-0
|97
|1
|2. Port Washington
|(2)
|5-0
|80
|2
|3. Lodi
|–
|5-0
|71
|3
|4. Two Rivers
|–
|5-0
|63
|7
|5. Plymouth
|–
|5-0
|61
|5
|6. Catholic Memorial
|–
|3-2
|39
|8
|7. Notre Dame
|–
|4-1
|29
|9
|8. Baldwin-Woodville
|–
|4-1
|20
|4
|9. Kewaunee
|–
|5-0
|16
|NR
|10. Appleton Xavier
|–
|4-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Westby 9. Brodhead/Juda 6. Winnebago Lutheran 6. Ellsworth 5. Little Chute 4. Platteville 4. Campbellsport 4. Rice Lake 4. Southern Door 4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3. New Berlin West 3. Northwestern 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2. Racine St. Catherine’s 2. Pewaukee 1.
|Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(5)
|5-0
|94
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(4)
|5-0
|87
|2
|3. Cashton
|–
|5-0
|81
|3
|4. Bangor
|–
|5-0
|58
|4
|5. Aquinas
|(1)
|4-1
|52
|7
|6. Marshall
|–
|5-0
|44
|6
|7. Edgar
|–
|4-1
|43
|9
|8. Pepin8Alma
|–
|5-0
|25
|10
|9. Auburndale
|–
|5-0
|15
|NR
|10. Lancaster
|–
|5-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Boyceville 7. Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Mondovi 5. Spring Valley 4. Regis 4. Abbotsford 4. Darlington 4. Colby 2. Reedsville 2.
_____
