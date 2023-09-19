Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly(8)4-0941
2. Kettle Moraine(1)5-0862
3. Muskego(1)5-0805
4. Waunakee5-0734
5. Franklin5-0576
6. Sussex Hamilton5-0547
7. Mukwonago4-1343
8. Appleton North5-016NR
9. Middleton4-11410
10. Verona4-112NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. New Richmond 4. Badger 4. Brookfield Central 3. Hartland Arrowhead 3. Kaukauna 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 1. Neenah 1. Racine Case 1.

Medium Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Columbus(8)5-0971
2. Port Washington(2)5-0802
3. Lodi5-0713
4. Two Rivers5-0637
5. Plymouth5-0615
6. Catholic Memorial3-2398
7. Notre Dame4-1299
8. Baldwin-Woodville4-1204
9. Kewaunee5-016NR
10. Appleton Xavier4-114NR

Others receiving votes: Westby 9. Brodhead/Juda 6. Winnebago Lutheran 6. Ellsworth 5. Little Chute 4. Platteville 4. Campbellsport 4. Rice Lake 4. Southern Door 4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3. New Berlin West 3. Northwestern 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2. Racine St. Catherine’s 2. Pewaukee 1.

Small Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(5)5-0941
2. St. Mary’s Springs(4)5-0872
3. Cashton5-0813
4. Bangor5-0584
5. Aquinas(1)4-1527
6. Marshall5-0446
7. Edgar4-1439
8. Pepin8Alma5-02510
9. Auburndale5-015NR
10. Lancaster5-012NR

Others receiving votes: Boyceville 7. Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Mondovi 5. Spring Valley 4. Regis 4. Abbotsford 4. Darlington 4. Colby 2. Reedsville 2.

