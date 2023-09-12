Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly
|(7)
|3-0
|84
|1
|2. Kettle Moraine
|(2)
|4-0
|78
|4
|3. Mukwonago
|–
|4-0
|74
|3
|4. Waunakee
|–
|4-0
|60
|5
|5. Muskego
|–
|4-0
|55
|6
|6. Franklin
|–
|4-0
|39
|7
|7. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|4-0
|28
|8
|8. Kaukauna
|–
|4-0
|18
|10
|9. Brookfield Central
|–
|4-0
|17
|9
|10. Middleton
|–
|3-1
|15
|2
Others receiving votes: Verona 11. Appleton North 10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4. Neenah 1. Badger 1.
|Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Columbus
|(5)
|4-0
|85
|2
|2. Port Washington
|(3)
|4-0
|82
|1
|3. Lodi
|(1)
|4-0
|68
|3
|4. Baldwin-Woodville
|–
|4-0
|58
|6
|5. Plymouth
|–
|4-0
|53
|5
|6. Little Chute
|–
|4-0
|49
|8
|7. Two Rivers
|–
|4-0
|33
|10
|8. Catholic Memorial
|–
|2-2
|15
|NR
|9. Notre Dame
|–
|3-1
|14
|NR
|10. Northwestern
|–
|4-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7. Appleton Xavier 5. Brodhead/Juda 5. Westby 3. Kewaunee 3. Ellsworth 2. New Berlin West 2. Pewaukee 2.
|Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(4)
|4-0
|84
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(4)
|4-0
|77
|2
|3. Cashton
|–
|4-0
|72
|3
|4. Bangor
|–
|4-0
|55
|4
|5. Colby
|–
|4-0
|51
|6
|6. Marshall
|–
|4-0
|41
|5
|7. Aquinas
|(1)
|3-1
|29
|8
|8. Mondovi
|–
|4-0
|26
|7
|9. Edgar
|–
|3-1
|19
|9
|10. Pepin1Alma
|–
|4-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9. Lancaster 8. Regis 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Darlington 3. Black Hawk/Warren IL 1.
