Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly(8)3-0971
2. Middleton(1)3-0812
3. Mukwonago3-0733
4. Kettle Moraine(1)3-071T4
5. Waunakee3-0526
6. Muskego3-046T7
7. Franklin3-042T7
8. Sussex Hamilton3-017T9
9. Brookfield Central3-016T9
10. Kaukauna3-015NR

Others receiving votes: Neenah 11. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. Appleton North 8. Hartland Arrowhead 6. Verona 4. La Crosse Central 3.

Medium Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Port Washington(4)3-089T1
2. Columbus(5)3-0864
3. Lodi(1)3-079T1
4. Ellsworth3-0593
5. Plymouth3-051T5
6. Baldwin-Woodville3-037T5
7. Brodhead7Juda3-032T8
8. Little Chute3-02910
9. Pewaukee3-0277
10. Two Rivers3-018NR

Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 10. Notre Dame 10. Berlin 7. Prescott 5. Northwestern 3. New Berlin West 3. Rhinelander 2. Westby 1. Grafton 1. Lake Mills 1.

Small Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(5)3-0931
2. St. Mary’s Springs(4)3-0882
3. Cashton3-0664
4. Bangor3-0555
5. Marshall3-0447
6. Colby3-043T10
7. Mondovi3-035T10
8. Aquinas(1)2-1318
9. Edgar2-121NR
10. Auburndale3-019NR

Others receiving votes: Pepin/Alma 15. Cedar Grove-Belgium 13. Regis 12. Coleman 5. Lancaster 4. Black Hawk/Warren IL 3. Spring Valley 2. Weyauwega-Fremont 1.

_____

