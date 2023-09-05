Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly
|(8)
|3-0
|97
|1
|2. Middleton
|(1)
|3-0
|81
|2
|3. Mukwonago
|–
|3-0
|73
|3
|4. Kettle Moraine
|(1)
|3-0
|71
|T4
|5. Waunakee
|–
|3-0
|52
|6
|6. Muskego
|–
|3-0
|46
|T7
|7. Franklin
|–
|3-0
|42
|T7
|8. Sussex Hamilton
|–
|3-0
|17
|T9
|9. Brookfield Central
|–
|3-0
|16
|T9
|10. Kaukauna
|–
|3-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neenah 11. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8. Appleton North 8. Hartland Arrowhead 6. Verona 4. La Crosse Central 3.
|Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Port Washington
|(4)
|3-0
|89
|T1
|2. Columbus
|(5)
|3-0
|86
|4
|3. Lodi
|(1)
|3-0
|79
|T1
|4. Ellsworth
|–
|3-0
|59
|3
|5. Plymouth
|–
|3-0
|51
|T5
|6. Baldwin-Woodville
|–
|3-0
|37
|T5
|7. Brodhead7Juda
|–
|3-0
|32
|T8
|8. Little Chute
|–
|3-0
|29
|10
|9. Pewaukee
|–
|3-0
|27
|7
|10. Two Rivers
|–
|3-0
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 10. Notre Dame 10. Berlin 7. Prescott 5. Northwestern 3. New Berlin West 3. Rhinelander 2. Westby 1. Grafton 1. Lake Mills 1.
|Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(5)
|3-0
|93
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(4)
|3-0
|88
|2
|3. Cashton
|–
|3-0
|66
|4
|4. Bangor
|–
|3-0
|55
|5
|5. Marshall
|–
|3-0
|44
|7
|6. Colby
|–
|3-0
|43
|T10
|7. Mondovi
|–
|3-0
|35
|T10
|8. Aquinas
|(1)
|2-1
|31
|8
|9. Edgar
|–
|2-1
|21
|NR
|10. Auburndale
|–
|3-0
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pepin/Alma 15. Cedar Grove-Belgium 13. Regis 12. Coleman 5. Lancaster 4. Black Hawk/Warren IL 3. Spring Valley 2. Weyauwega-Fremont 1.
_____
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.