Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Verona Area (6)13-060
2. Arrowhead11-152
3. Oregon14-047
4. Neenah11-241
5. Kimberly11-234
6. Brookfield East12-231
7. Hortonville9-326
8. Hartford Union11-218
9. Homestead7-48
10. Eau Claire Memorial11-16

Others receiving votes: Germantown 3, Appleton East 3, Muskego 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Pewaukee (6)13-060
2. Notre Dame11-154
3. McFarland10-348
4. Monona Grove8-437
5. Beaver Dam10-435
6. Menomonie11-229
7. Pius XI8-418
8. Wauwatosa East10-217
9. Whitefish Bay10-316
10. West De Pere11-311

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 4, Elkhorn Area 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Waupun (6)12-160
2. Catholic Memorial11-153
3. Oostburg12-149
4. Edgewood11-238
5. Elk Mound13-034
6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran11-233
7. Edgerton12-124
8. Aquinas11-321
9. Altoona9-48
10. Xavier9-45

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 3, Barron 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Laconia (4)13-158
2. McDonell Central (2)13-055
3. The Prairie School10-247
4. Saint Mary Catholic12-142
5. Bonduel12-226
(tie) New Glarus12-226
7. Sheboygan Area Luth.11-222
8. Fall Creek9-316
9. Cuba City9-414
10. Westfield Area11-311

Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Mineral Point 5, Kewaunee 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (6)12-060
2. Argyle-Pecatonica14-151
3. Albany-Monticello12-245
4. Royall12-142
5. Randolph10-341
6. Oakfield11-227
7. Lourdes Academy8-225
8. Cochrane-Fountain City12-119
9. Clear Lake9-19
10. Pacelli12-16

Others receiving votes: Webster 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Belmont 1.

—————

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.