Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll (FINAL POLL)

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine (7)22-1791
2. Neenah (1)23-1732
3. Brookfield East22-2603
4. Verona Area22-2544
5. Hortonville21-3475
6. Franklin22-2307
7. Superior20-2296
8. Homestead21-3268
9. Arrowhead20-41810
10. Germantown19-5149

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Notre Dame (7)23-1791
2. Pewaukee (1)23-1732
3. Union Grove22-2593
4. McFarland22-2514
5. Beaver Dam21-3505
6. Waukesha West20-3456
7. Pius XI21-331T7
8. Monona Grove19-420T7
9. Fox Valley Lutheran21-31610
10. Cedarburg19-57NR
(tie) Reedsburg Area19-57T9

Others receiving votes: Oregon 1, West De Pere 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Freedom (8)23-1801
2. Lake Mills22-2692
3. Dominican21-2623
4. Edgerton21-2574
5. Oostburg21-2465
6. West Salem22-2336
7. Prairie du Chien19-4277
8. Milwaukee Academy of Science18-3268
9. Elk Mound23-11610
(tie) Brillion20-4169

Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Saint Croix Falls 3.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (8)23-1801
2. Westfield Area23-1672
3. Neillsville24-0593
4. New Glarus24-0554
5. The Prairie School21-3475
6. Cuba City22-2406
7. Laconia21-3387
8. Saint Mary Catholic23-1238
9. Winnebago Lutheran Academy21-31110
10. Crandon22-1109

Others receiving votes: Bangor 3, Randolph 3, Westby 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Prairie Farm (5)24-0762
2. Albany (2)24-0733
3. Blair-Taylor (1)23-1661
4. Sevastopol23-1564
5. Athens21-339T5
6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption21-336T5
7. Lourdes Academy20-3327
8. Alma Center Lincoln22-123NR
9. South Shore22-2188
10. Royall20-4159

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 5, Hillsboro 1.

———

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.