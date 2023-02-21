Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll (FINAL POLL)
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine (7)
|22-1
|79
|1
|2. Neenah (1)
|23-1
|73
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|22-2
|60
|3
|4. Verona Area
|22-2
|54
|4
|5. Hortonville
|21-3
|47
|5
|6. Franklin
|22-2
|30
|7
|7. Superior
|20-2
|29
|6
|8. Homestead
|21-3
|26
|8
|9. Arrowhead
|20-4
|18
|10
|10. Germantown
|19-5
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Notre Dame (7)
|23-1
|79
|1
|2. Pewaukee (1)
|23-1
|73
|2
|3. Union Grove
|22-2
|59
|3
|4. McFarland
|22-2
|51
|4
|5. Beaver Dam
|21-3
|50
|5
|6. Waukesha West
|20-3
|45
|6
|7. Pius XI
|21-3
|31
|T7
|8. Monona Grove
|19-4
|20
|T7
|9. Fox Valley Lutheran
|21-3
|16
|10
|10. Cedarburg
|19-5
|7
|NR
|(tie) Reedsburg Area
|19-5
|7
|T9
Others receiving votes: Oregon 1, West De Pere 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Freedom (8)
|23-1
|80
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|22-2
|69
|2
|3. Dominican
|21-2
|62
|3
|4. Edgerton
|21-2
|57
|4
|5. Oostburg
|21-2
|46
|5
|6. West Salem
|22-2
|33
|6
|7. Prairie du Chien
|19-4
|27
|7
|8. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|18-3
|26
|8
|9. Elk Mound
|23-1
|16
|10
|(tie) Brillion
|20-4
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Saint Croix Falls 3.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (8)
|23-1
|80
|1
|2. Westfield Area
|23-1
|67
|2
|3. Neillsville
|24-0
|59
|3
|4. New Glarus
|24-0
|55
|4
|5. The Prairie School
|21-3
|47
|5
|6. Cuba City
|22-2
|40
|6
|7. Laconia
|21-3
|38
|7
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|23-1
|23
|8
|9. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|21-3
|11
|10
|10. Crandon
|22-1
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: Bangor 3, Randolph 3, Westby 2, Deerfield 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Prairie Farm (5)
|24-0
|76
|2
|2. Albany (2)
|24-0
|73
|3
|3. Blair-Taylor (1)
|23-1
|66
|1
|4. Sevastopol
|23-1
|56
|4
|5. Athens
|21-3
|39
|T5
|6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|21-3
|36
|T5
|7. Lourdes Academy
|20-3
|32
|7
|8. Alma Center Lincoln
|22-1
|23
|NR
|9. South Shore
|22-2
|18
|8
|10. Royall
|20-4
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 5, Hillsboro 1.
