Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine (6)20-1691
2. Neenah (1)22-1642
3. Brookfield East21-2524
4. Verona Area20-2485
5. Hortonville19-3423
6. Superior20-1376
7. Franklin21-2278
8. Homestead19-31410
9. Germantown17-5127
10. Arrowhead18-499

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Notre Dame (7)21-1701
2. Pewaukee21-1622
3. Union Grove20-1573
4. McFarland21-2445
5. Beaver Dam20-3404
5. Waukesha West19-2406
7. Pius XI19-3257
(tie) Monona Grove19-325T8
9. Reedsburg Area19-41010
10. Fox Valley Lutheran20-39T8

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Freedom (7)22-1701
2. Lake Mills20-260T2
3. Dominican20-253T2
4. Edgerton20-2475
5. Oostburg21-2434
6. West Salem20-237T7
7. Prairie du Chien18-428T7
8. Milwaukee Academy of Science18-3166
9. Brillion18-413T9
10. Elk Mound22-110NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (7)21-1701
2. Westfield Area22-1572
3. Neillsville22-048T3
4. New Glarus23-0476
5. The Prairie School19-343T3
6. Cuba City20-2385
7. Laconia19-3347
8. Saint Mary Catholic22-1238
9. Crandon20-1109
10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy18-36NR

Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Blair-Taylor (7)22-0701
2. Prairie Farm23-0632
3. Albany24-0563
4. Sevastopol21-1494
5. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption19-3346
5. Athens20-3345
7. Lourdes Academy19-3307
8. South Shore21-2208
9. Royall18-4179
10. McDonell Central19-4710

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.

