Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine (6)
|20-1
|69
|1
|2. Neenah (1)
|22-1
|64
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|21-2
|52
|4
|4. Verona Area
|20-2
|48
|5
|5. Hortonville
|19-3
|42
|3
|6. Superior
|20-1
|37
|6
|7. Franklin
|21-2
|27
|8
|8. Homestead
|19-3
|14
|10
|9. Germantown
|17-5
|12
|7
|10. Arrowhead
|18-4
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Notre Dame (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2. Pewaukee
|21-1
|62
|2
|3. Union Grove
|20-1
|57
|3
|4. McFarland
|21-2
|44
|5
|5. Beaver Dam
|20-3
|40
|4
|5. Waukesha West
|19-2
|40
|6
|7. Pius XI
|19-3
|25
|7
|(tie) Monona Grove
|19-3
|25
|T8
|9. Reedsburg Area
|19-4
|10
|10
|10. Fox Valley Lutheran
|20-3
|9
|T8
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Freedom (7)
|22-1
|70
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|20-2
|60
|T2
|3. Dominican
|20-2
|53
|T2
|4. Edgerton
|20-2
|47
|5
|5. Oostburg
|21-2
|43
|4
|6. West Salem
|20-2
|37
|T7
|7. Prairie du Chien
|18-4
|28
|T7
|8. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|18-3
|16
|6
|9. Brillion
|18-4
|13
|T9
|10. Elk Mound
|22-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2. Westfield Area
|22-1
|57
|2
|3. Neillsville
|22-0
|48
|T3
|4. New Glarus
|23-0
|47
|6
|5. The Prairie School
|19-3
|43
|T3
|6. Cuba City
|20-2
|38
|5
|7. Laconia
|19-3
|34
|7
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|22-1
|23
|8
|9. Crandon
|20-1
|10
|9
|10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|18-3
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Blair-Taylor (7)
|22-0
|70
|1
|2. Prairie Farm
|23-0
|63
|2
|3. Albany
|24-0
|56
|3
|4. Sevastopol
|21-1
|49
|4
|5. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|19-3
|34
|6
|5. Athens
|20-3
|34
|5
|7. Lourdes Academy
|19-3
|30
|7
|8. South Shore
|21-2
|20
|8
|9. Royall
|18-4
|17
|9
|10. McDonell Central
|19-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.
|———
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.