Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine (6)
|18-1
|69
|1
|2. Neenah (1)
|20-1
|62
|3
|3. Hortonville
|18-2
|52
|2
|4. Brookfield East
|19-2
|50
|4
|5. Verona Area
|17-2
|45
|5
|6. Superior
|19-1
|26
|9
|7. Germantown
|17-4
|24
|8
|8. Franklin
|19-2
|22
|6
|9. Arrowhead
|16-3
|18
|7
|10. Homestead
|17-3
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Notre Dame (6)
|19-1
|69
|1
|2. Pewaukee (1)
|19-1
|62
|2
|3. Union Grove
|18-1
|58
|3
|4. Beaver Dam
|18-3
|44
|4
|5. McFarland
|18-2
|43
|5
|6. Waukesha West
|17-2
|37
|6
|7. Pius XI
|17-3
|22
|7
|8. Monona Grove
|17-3
|18
|8
|(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran
|18-2
|18
|9
|10. Reedsburg Area
|18-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Freedom (7)
|19-1
|70
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|17-2
|56
|2
|(tie) Dominican
|17-2
|56
|3
|4. Oostburg
|18-2
|44
|4
|5. Edgerton
|17-2
|42
|5
|6. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|16-2
|30
|9
|7. West Salem
|19-2
|29
|6
|(tie) Prairie du Chien
|16-4
|29
|7
|9. Brillion
|16-4
|10
|8
|(tie) Waupun
|15-5
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (7)
|19-1
|70
|1
|2. Westfield Area
|21-1
|57
|3
|3. The Prairie School
|17-2
|45
|6
|(tie) Neillsville
|20-0
|45
|5
|5. Cuba City
|18-2
|44
|2
|6. New Glarus
|20-0
|42
|7
|7. Laconia
|18-3
|37
|4
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|19-1
|19
|8
|9. Crandon
|18-1
|10
|9
|10. Randolph
|16-4
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Blair-Taylor (7)
|21-0
|70
|1
|2. Prairie Farm
|20-0
|62
|2
|3. Albany
|21-0
|57
|3
|4. Sevastopol
|18-1
|47
|5
|5. Athens
|19-2
|38
|6
|6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|16-3
|29
|4
|7. Lourdes Academy
|17-3
|27
|8
|8. South Shore
|18-1
|24
|9
|9. Royall
|16-4
|14
|7
|10. McDonell Central
|16-4
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.
