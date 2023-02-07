Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine (6)18-1691
2. Neenah (1)20-1623
3. Hortonville18-2522
4. Brookfield East19-2504
5. Verona Area17-2455
6. Superior19-1269
7. Germantown17-4248
8. Franklin19-2226
9. Arrowhead16-3187
10. Homestead17-31110

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Notre Dame (6)19-1691
2. Pewaukee (1)19-1622
3. Union Grove18-1583
4. Beaver Dam18-3444
5. McFarland18-2435
6. Waukesha West17-2376
7. Pius XI17-3227
8. Monona Grove17-3188
(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran18-2189
10. Reedsburg Area18-4710

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Freedom (7)19-1701
2. Lake Mills17-2562
(tie) Dominican17-2563
4. Oostburg18-2444
5. Edgerton17-2425
6. Milwaukee Academy of Science16-2309
7. West Salem19-2296
(tie) Prairie du Chien16-4297
9. Brillion16-4108
(tie) Waupun15-51010

Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (7)19-1701
2. Westfield Area21-1573
3. The Prairie School17-2456
(tie) Neillsville20-0455
5. Cuba City18-2442
6. New Glarus20-0427
7. Laconia18-3374
8. Saint Mary Catholic19-1198
9. Crandon18-1109
10. Randolph16-4610

Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Blair-Taylor (7)21-0701
2. Prairie Farm20-0622
3. Albany21-0573
4. Sevastopol18-1475
5. Athens19-2386
6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption16-3294
7. Lourdes Academy17-3278
8. South Shore18-1249
9. Royall16-4147
10. McDonell Central16-49T10

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.

———

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.