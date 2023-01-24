Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine (5)14-1751
2. Hortonville (2)15-1732
3. Brookfield East15-1613
(tie) Neenah (1)16-1614
5. Verona Area12-2415
6. Germantown14-3396
7. Franklin16-1278
8. Arrowhead11-2237
9. Sun Prairie West13-31410
10. Kaukauna13-3129

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Notre Dame (7)14-1791
2. Pewaukee (1)14-1712
3. Union Grove14-1634
4. Beaver Dam15-2533
5. McFarland14-2435
5. Waukesha West15-2436
7. Pius XI13-2297
8. Monona Grove14-2259
9. Reedsburg Area15-39NR
(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran15-29NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Freedom (7)14-1792
2. Lake Mills15-2653
3. Dominican (1)13-2631
4. Edgerton15-1604
5. Oostburg14-2376
6. Brillion14-2355
7. Waupun13-4307
8. Prairie du Chien14-4229
9. Milwaukee Academy of Science14-22110
10. West Salem15-119NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (8)15-1801
2. Cuba City15-0693
3. Westfield Area17-1564
4. Laconia16-2532
5. The Prairie School13-2487
6. Neillsville15-0426
7. New Glarus16-0415
8. Saint Mary Catholic14-1239
9. Crandon13-11210
10. Randolph13-488

Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Blair-Taylor (8)14-0801
2. Prairie Farm15-0672
3. Albany17-060T3
4. Assumption14-156T3
5. Athens16-1515
6. Sevastopol14-1396
7. Royall14-2338
8. Hillsboro13-2159
9. Lourdes Academy13-3117
10. Wabeno1Laona13-49NR
(tie) South Shore13-1910

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.

———

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.