Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine (5)
|14-1
|75
|1
|2. Hortonville (2)
|15-1
|73
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|15-1
|61
|3
|(tie) Neenah (1)
|16-1
|61
|4
|5. Verona Area
|12-2
|41
|5
|6. Germantown
|14-3
|39
|6
|7. Franklin
|16-1
|27
|8
|8. Arrowhead
|11-2
|23
|7
|9. Sun Prairie West
|13-3
|14
|10
|10. Kaukauna
|13-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Notre Dame (7)
|14-1
|79
|1
|2. Pewaukee (1)
|14-1
|71
|2
|3. Union Grove
|14-1
|63
|4
|4. Beaver Dam
|15-2
|53
|3
|5. McFarland
|14-2
|43
|5
|5. Waukesha West
|15-2
|43
|6
|7. Pius XI
|13-2
|29
|7
|8. Monona Grove
|14-2
|25
|9
|9. Reedsburg Area
|15-3
|9
|NR
|(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Freedom (7)
|14-1
|79
|2
|2. Lake Mills
|15-2
|65
|3
|3. Dominican (1)
|13-2
|63
|1
|4. Edgerton
|15-1
|60
|4
|5. Oostburg
|14-2
|37
|6
|6. Brillion
|14-2
|35
|5
|7. Waupun
|13-4
|30
|7
|8. Prairie du Chien
|14-4
|22
|9
|9. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|14-2
|21
|10
|10. West Salem
|15-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (8)
|15-1
|80
|1
|2. Cuba City
|15-0
|69
|3
|3. Westfield Area
|17-1
|56
|4
|4. Laconia
|16-2
|53
|2
|5. The Prairie School
|13-2
|48
|7
|6. Neillsville
|15-0
|42
|6
|7. New Glarus
|16-0
|41
|5
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|14-1
|23
|9
|9. Crandon
|13-1
|12
|10
|10. Randolph
|13-4
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Blair-Taylor (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. Prairie Farm
|15-0
|67
|2
|3. Albany
|17-0
|60
|T3
|4. Assumption
|14-1
|56
|T3
|5. Athens
|16-1
|51
|5
|6. Sevastopol
|14-1
|39
|6
|7. Royall
|14-2
|33
|8
|8. Hillsboro
|13-2
|15
|9
|9. Lourdes Academy
|13-3
|11
|7
|10. Wabeno1Laona
|13-4
|9
|NR
|(tie) South Shore
|13-1
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.
|———
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.