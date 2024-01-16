Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Verona Area (7)14-0701
2. Arrowhead11-1602
3. Oregon14-0583
4. Neenah11-2434
5. Kimberly12-2425
6. Brookfield East13-2376
7. Hortonville9-3307
8. Hartford Union13-2188
9. Homestead9-4129
10. Eau Claire Memorial12-1710

Others receiving votes: Muskego 4, Germantown 3, Madison Memorial 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (7)14-1701
2. Notre Dame12-1632
3. McFarland10-4473
(tie) Monona Grove9-5474
5. Wauwatosa East12-2338
6. Beaver Dam11-4325
7. Whitefish Bay11-3319
8. Menomonie13-2286
9. West De Pere11-31610
10. Pius XI8-5137

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 3, Elkhorn Area 2.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Waupun (7)13-1701
2. Catholic Memorial11-1632
3. Oostburg12-1533
4. Edgewood12-2514
5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran11-2376
6. Elk Mound15-0365
7. Edgerton13-1317
8. Aquinas11-3228
9. Altoona9-499
10. Xavier9-5610
(tie) Sheboygan Falls13-06NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Laconia (7)13-1701
2. McDonell Central14-0612
3. Saint Mary Catholic13-1534
4. The Prairie School11-3463
5. Bonduel13-242T5
6. New Glarus13-235T5
7. Sheboygan Area Luth.13-2317
8. Fall Creek11-3178
9. Cuba City10-4129
(tie) Westfield Area13-31210

Others receiving votes: Neillsville 6.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (7)13-0701
2. Argyle-Pecatonica16-1632
3. Albany-Monticello13-2513
4. Royall13-1444
5. Randolph10-3415
6. Lourdes Academy10-2337
7. Oakfield11-2306
8. Pacelli13-12210
9. Cochrane-Fountain City13-1198
10. Clear Lake11-1129

Others receiving votes: none.

