Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Verona Area (7)
|14-0
|70
|1
|2. Arrowhead
|11-1
|60
|2
|3. Oregon
|14-0
|58
|3
|4. Neenah
|11-2
|43
|4
|5. Kimberly
|12-2
|42
|5
|6. Brookfield East
|13-2
|37
|6
|7. Hortonville
|9-3
|30
|7
|8. Hartford Union
|13-2
|18
|8
|9. Homestead
|9-4
|12
|9
|10. Eau Claire Memorial
|12-1
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Muskego 4, Germantown 3, Madison Memorial 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (7)
|14-1
|70
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|12-1
|63
|2
|3. McFarland
|10-4
|47
|3
|(tie) Monona Grove
|9-5
|47
|4
|5. Wauwatosa East
|12-2
|33
|8
|6. Beaver Dam
|11-4
|32
|5
|7. Whitefish Bay
|11-3
|31
|9
|8. Menomonie
|13-2
|28
|6
|9. West De Pere
|11-3
|16
|10
|10. Pius XI
|8-5
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 3, Elkhorn Area 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Waupun (7)
|13-1
|70
|1
|2. Catholic Memorial
|11-1
|63
|2
|3. Oostburg
|12-1
|53
|3
|4. Edgewood
|12-2
|51
|4
|5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|11-2
|37
|6
|6. Elk Mound
|15-0
|36
|5
|7. Edgerton
|13-1
|31
|7
|8. Aquinas
|11-3
|22
|8
|9. Altoona
|9-4
|9
|9
|10. Xavier
|9-5
|6
|10
|(tie) Sheboygan Falls
|13-0
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Laconia (7)
|13-1
|70
|1
|2. McDonell Central
|14-0
|61
|2
|3. Saint Mary Catholic
|13-1
|53
|4
|4. The Prairie School
|11-3
|46
|3
|5. Bonduel
|13-2
|42
|T5
|6. New Glarus
|13-2
|35
|T5
|7. Sheboygan Area Luth.
|13-2
|31
|7
|8. Fall Creek
|11-3
|17
|8
|9. Cuba City
|10-4
|12
|9
|(tie) Westfield Area
|13-3
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 6.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (7)
|13-0
|70
|1
|2. Argyle-Pecatonica
|16-1
|63
|2
|3. Albany-Monticello
|13-2
|51
|3
|4. Royall
|13-1
|44
|4
|5. Randolph
|10-3
|41
|5
|6. Lourdes Academy
|10-2
|33
|7
|7. Oakfield
|11-2
|30
|6
|8. Pacelli
|13-1
|22
|10
|9. Cochrane-Fountain City
|13-1
|19
|8
|10. Clear Lake
|11-1
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: none.
|—————
