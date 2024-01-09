Wisconsin Girls Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Verona Area (6)
|13-0
|60
|2. Arrowhead
|11-1
|52
|3. Oregon
|14-0
|47
|4. Neenah
|11-2
|41
|5. Kimberly
|11-2
|34
|6. Brookfield East
|12-2
|31
|7. Hortonville
|9-3
|26
|8. Hartford Union
|11-2
|18
|9. Homestead
|7-4
|8
|10. Eau Claire Memorial
|11-1
|6
Others receiving votes: Germantown 3, Appleton East 3, Muskego 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Pewaukee (6)
|13-0
|60
|2. Notre Dame
|11-1
|54
|3. McFarland
|10-3
|48
|4. Monona Grove
|8-4
|37
|5. Beaver Dam
|10-4
|35
|6. Menomonie
|11-2
|29
|7. Pius XI
|8-4
|18
|8. Wauwatosa East
|10-2
|17
|9. Whitefish Bay
|10-3
|16
|10. West De Pere
|11-3
|11
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 4, Elkhorn Area 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Waupun (6)
|12-1
|60
|2. Catholic Memorial
|11-1
|53
|3. Oostburg
|12-1
|49
|4. Edgewood
|11-2
|38
|5. Elk Mound
|13-0
|34
|6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|11-2
|33
|7. Edgerton
|12-1
|24
|8. Aquinas
|11-3
|21
|9. Altoona
|9-4
|8
|10. Xavier
|9-4
|5
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 3, Barron 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Laconia (4)
|13-1
|58
|2. McDonell Central (2)
|13-0
|55
|3. The Prairie School
|10-2
|47
|4. Saint Mary Catholic
|12-1
|42
|5. Bonduel
|12-2
|26
|(tie) New Glarus
|12-2
|26
|7. Sheboygan Area Luth.
|11-2
|22
|8. Fall Creek
|9-3
|16
|9. Cuba City
|9-4
|14
|10. Westfield Area
|11-3
|11
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Mineral Point 5, Kewaunee 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (6)
|12-0
|60
|2. Argyle-Pecatonica
|14-1
|51
|3. Albany-Monticello
|12-2
|45
|4. Royall
|12-1
|42
|5. Randolph
|10-3
|41
|6. Oakfield
|11-2
|27
|7. Lourdes Academy
|8-2
|25
|8. Cochrane-Fountain City
|12-1
|19
|9. Clear Lake
|9-1
|9
|10. Pacelli
|12-1
|6
Others receiving votes: Webster 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Belmont 1.
