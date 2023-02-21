Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (8)
|23-0
|80
|1
|2. Middleton
|20-1
|71
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|20-2
|65
|3
|4. Sussex Hamilton
|17-5
|40
|T7
|5. Homestead
|18-5
|36
|T10
|6. Waunakee
|19-4
|27
|NR
|7. Sheboygan North
|18-5
|26
|4
|8. Milwaukee Hamilton
|16-5
|24
|T7
|9. Marquette University
|17-5
|23
|T10
|10. Fond du Lac
|17-6
|14
|6
Others receiving votes:
Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (8)
|19-3
|80
|1
|2. Wisconsin Lutheran
|19-4
|59
|3
|3. Westosha Central
|20-2
|57
|7
|4. Whitnall
|20-2
|52
|6
|5. Nicolet
|19-4
|46
|2
|6. La Crosse Central
|18-5
|32
|9
|7. Onalaska
|17-5
|30
|4
|8. McFarland
|20-3
|26
|8
|9. Greenfield
|19-4
|24
|5
|10. Wauwatosa West
|17-6
|15
|10
Others receiving votes:
Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford Area 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. West Salem (4)
|22-1
|73
|2
|2. Brillion (3)
|22-1
|72
|1
|3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)
|22-1
|61
|3
|4. Osceola
|22-1
|52
|4
|5. Appleton Xavier
|21-2
|51
|5
|6. Carmen Northwest
|18-3
|33
|8
|7. Little Chute
|21-2
|26
|7
|8. Saint Thomas More
|18-3
|24
|6
|9. Northwestern
|20-2
|14
|T9
|10. Turner
|20-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Luther (6)
|21-2
|75
|1
|2. Saint Mary Catholic (1)
|21-2
|70
|3
|3. Howards Grove (1)
|21-2
|68
|2
|4. Darlington
|21-2
|51
|4
|5. Saint Mary’s Springs
|21-2
|47
|5
|6. Unity
|21-0
|43
|8
|7. Crivitz
|21-1
|26
|9
|8. Fall Creek
|20-3
|21
|6
|9. Auburndale
|19-3
|15
|10
|10. Deerfield
|19-3
|7
|NR
|(tie) Marathon
|20-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (8)
|22-1
|80
|1
|2. Heritage Christian
|21-2
|64
|2
|3. Central Wisconsin Christian
|21-2
|63
|4
|4. Solon Springs
|22-1
|59
|5
|5. Fall River
|20-3
|43
|6
|(tie) Florence
|21-1
|43
|7
|7. Newman Catholic
|19-4
|30
|3
|8. Pacelli
|20-3
|27
|8
|9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|18-5
|10
|NR
|10. Owen-Withee
|18-4
|7
|9
Others receiving votes:
Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1.
|———
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.