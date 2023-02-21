Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (8)23-0801
2. Middleton20-1712
3. Arrowhead20-2653
4. Sussex Hamilton17-540T7
5. Homestead18-536T10
6. Waunakee19-427NR
7. Sheboygan North18-5264
8. Milwaukee Hamilton16-524T7
9. Marquette University17-523T10
10. Fond du Lac17-6146

Others receiving votes:

Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (8)19-3801
2. Wisconsin Lutheran19-4593
3. Westosha Central20-2577
4. Whitnall20-2526
5. Nicolet19-4462
6. La Crosse Central18-5329
7. Onalaska17-5304
8. McFarland20-3268
9. Greenfield19-4245
10. Wauwatosa West17-61510

Others receiving votes:

Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford Area 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. West Salem (4)22-1732
2. Brillion (3)22-1721
3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)22-1613
4. Osceola22-1524
5. Appleton Xavier21-2515
6. Carmen Northwest18-3338
7. Little Chute21-2267
8. Saint Thomas More18-3246
9. Northwestern20-214T9
10. Turner20-39NR

Others receiving votes:

Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Luther (6)21-2751
2. Saint Mary Catholic (1)21-2703
3. Howards Grove (1)21-2682
4. Darlington21-2514
5. Saint Mary’s Springs21-2475
6. Unity21-0438
7. Crivitz21-1269
8. Fall Creek20-3216
9. Auburndale19-31510
10. Deerfield19-37NR
(tie) Marathon20-37NR

Others receiving votes:

Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. McDonell Central (8)22-1801
2. Heritage Christian21-2642
3. Central Wisconsin Christian21-2634
4. Solon Springs22-1595
5. Fall River20-3436
(tie) Florence21-1437
7. Newman Catholic19-4303
8. Pacelli20-3278
9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran18-510NR
10. Owen-Withee18-479

Others receiving votes:

Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1.

