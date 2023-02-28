Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll (FINAL POLL)

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (8)24-0801
2. Middleton23-1712
3. Arrowhead22-2653
4. Sussex Hamilton19-5484
5. Homestead19-5425
6. Waunakee20-4416
7. Sheboygan North19-5217
8. Marquette University18-6209
9. Fond du Lac18-61610
10. Eau Claire Memorial19-510NR

Others receiving votes:

Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (8)21-3801
2. Wisconsin Lutheran20-4682
3. Westosha Central21-2603
4. Nicolet20-4505
5. La Crosse Central19-5436
6. Onalaska18-5347
(tie) Whitnall20-3344
8. McFarland21-3258
9. Fox Valley Lutheran21-312NR
10. Medford Area20-410NR

Others receiving votes:

Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. West Salem (5)23-1771
2. Racine St. Catherine’s (2)23-1693
3. Brillion (1)23-1682
4. Osceola22-1564
5. Appleton Xavier22-2505
6. Carmen Northwest19-3366
7. Little Chute22-2327
8. Northwestern22-2199
9. Saint Thomas More20-4158
10. Lakeside Lutheran21-312NR

Others receiving votes:

Turner 5, Prescott 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Luther (5)22-2771
2. Saint Mary Catholic (1)22-2692
3. Howards Grove (2)22-2683
4. Saint Mary’s Springs22-2565
5. Unity21-0466
6. Darlington21-3364
7. Crivitz22-1347
8. Auburndale21-3179
9. Fall Creek20-4128
10. Deerfield21-311T10
(tie) Marathon21-311T10

Others receiving votes:

Bangor 2, Cuba City 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. McDonell Central (8)23-1801
2. Central Wisconsin Christian22-2643
3. Solon Springs22-1594
4. Heritage Christian22-2582
5. Fall River21-342T5
6. Florence22-140T5
7. Newman Catholic20-4377
8. Pacelli21-3298
9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran18-689
10. Hurley19-57NR

Others receiving votes:

Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.

