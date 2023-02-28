Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll (FINAL POLL)
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (8)
|24-0
|80
|1
|2. Middleton
|23-1
|71
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|22-2
|65
|3
|4. Sussex Hamilton
|19-5
|48
|4
|5. Homestead
|19-5
|42
|5
|6. Waunakee
|20-4
|41
|6
|7. Sheboygan North
|19-5
|21
|7
|8. Marquette University
|18-6
|20
|9
|9. Fond du Lac
|18-6
|16
|10
|10. Eau Claire Memorial
|19-5
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Milwaukee Hamilton 7, Oshkosh North 5, Hudson 5, Madison La Follette 5, Madison Memorial 4.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (8)
|21-3
|80
|1
|2. Wisconsin Lutheran
|20-4
|68
|2
|3. Westosha Central
|21-2
|60
|3
|4. Nicolet
|20-4
|50
|5
|5. La Crosse Central
|19-5
|43
|6
|6. Onalaska
|18-5
|34
|7
|(tie) Whitnall
|20-3
|34
|4
|8. McFarland
|21-3
|25
|8
|9. Fox Valley Lutheran
|21-3
|12
|NR
|10. Medford Area
|20-4
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Greenfield 8, Whitefish Bay 6, Burlington 5, Stoughton 2, Wauwatosa West 2, Sauk Prairie 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. West Salem (5)
|23-1
|77
|1
|2. Racine St. Catherine’s (2)
|23-1
|69
|3
|3. Brillion (1)
|23-1
|68
|2
|4. Osceola
|22-1
|56
|4
|5. Appleton Xavier
|22-2
|50
|5
|6. Carmen Northwest
|19-3
|36
|6
|7. Little Chute
|22-2
|32
|7
|8. Northwestern
|22-2
|19
|9
|9. Saint Thomas More
|20-4
|15
|8
|10. Lakeside Lutheran
|21-3
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Turner 5, Prescott 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Luther (5)
|22-2
|77
|1
|2. Saint Mary Catholic (1)
|22-2
|69
|2
|3. Howards Grove (2)
|22-2
|68
|3
|4. Saint Mary’s Springs
|22-2
|56
|5
|5. Unity
|21-0
|46
|6
|6. Darlington
|21-3
|36
|4
|7. Crivitz
|22-1
|34
|7
|8. Auburndale
|21-3
|17
|9
|9. Fall Creek
|20-4
|12
|8
|10. Deerfield
|21-3
|11
|T10
|(tie) Marathon
|21-3
|11
|T10
Others receiving votes:
Bangor 2, Cuba City 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (8)
|23-1
|80
|1
|2. Central Wisconsin Christian
|22-2
|64
|3
|3. Solon Springs
|22-1
|59
|4
|4. Heritage Christian
|22-2
|58
|2
|5. Fall River
|21-3
|42
|T5
|6. Florence
|22-1
|40
|T5
|7. Newman Catholic
|20-4
|37
|7
|8. Pacelli
|21-3
|29
|8
|9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|18-6
|8
|9
|10. Hurley
|19-5
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Owen-Withee 6, Wayland Academy 6, Potosi 4.
|———
