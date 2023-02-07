Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (7)
|19-0
|70
|1
|2. Middleton
|17-1
|63
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|16-2
|54
|3
|4. Fond du Lac
|16-4
|41
|8
|5. Milwaukee Hamilton
|14-4
|28
|5
|6. Sheboygan North
|16-3
|24
|10
|7. Brookfield Central
|13-5
|23
|4
|8. Eau Claire Memorial
|15-4
|21
|6
|9. Hudson
|14-4
|18
|NR
|10. Sussex Hamilton
|15-5
|15
|9
Others receiving votes:
Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (7)
|15-2
|70
|1
|2. Nicolet
|18-2
|63
|3
|3. Onalaska
|14-3
|49
|4
|4. Wisconsin Lutheran
|14-4
|48
|2
|5. Greenfield
|15-2
|40
|6
|6. Whitnall
|15-2
|28
|8
|7. Westosha Central
|17-2
|23
|NR
|8. McFarland
|15-3
|21
|7
|9. La Crosse Central
|13-5
|11
|9
|(tie) Burlington
|14-5
|11
|5
Others receiving votes:
Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Brillion (5)
|18-0
|67
|1
|2. West Salem (1)
|17-1
|61
|2
|3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)
|19-1
|60
|3
|4. Osceola
|18-0
|50
|4
|5. Appleton Xavier
|17-2
|36
|6
|6. Saint Thomas More
|16-3
|30
|5
|7. Carmen Northwest
|15-3
|27
|8
|8. Little Chute
|17-1
|22
|9
|9. Lakeside Lutheran
|15-3
|14
|7
|10. Turner
|16-2
|5
|NR
|(tie) Prescott
|16-3
|5
|10
Others receiving votes:
Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Howards Grove (6)
|18-1
|69
|1
|2. Luther (1)
|18-1
|64
|2
|3. Saint Mary Catholic
|17-2
|49
|4
|4. Darlington
|18-2
|47
|3
|5. Saint Mary’s Springs
|15-2
|39
|5
|6. Mineral Point
|17-2
|32
|6
|7. Fall Creek
|17-2
|26
|8
|8. Unity
|16-0
|25
|9
|9. Auburndale
|16-3
|12
|7
|10. Crivitz
|17-1
|11
|10
Others receiving votes:
Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (7)
|19-1
|70
|1
|2. Heritage Christian
|19-1
|60
|2
|3. Newman Catholic
|16-2
|51
|3
|(tie) Central Wisconsin Christian
|17-2
|51
|4
|5. Fall River
|17-2
|45
|5
|6. Solon Springs
|18-1
|35
|6
|7. Pacelli
|16-3
|19
|9
|8. Owen-Withee
|15-3
|17
|7
|9. Hillsboro
|16-3
|12
|8
|10. Florence
|17-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.
|———
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.