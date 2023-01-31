Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (6)
|17-0
|69
|1
|2. Middleton (1)
|16-0
|63
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|15-1
|57
|3
|4. Brookfield Central
|13-3
|43
|5
|5. Milwaukee Hamilton
|13-3
|39
|7
|6. Eau Claire Memorial
|14-3
|33
|9
|7. Homestead
|13-4
|23
|4
|8. Fond du Lac
|14-4
|22
|6
|9. Sussex Hamilton
|13-4
|16
|NR
|10. Sheboygan North
|14-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Madison La Follette 5, Marquette University 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (7)
|12-2
|70
|1
|2. Wisconsin Lutheran
|13-3
|61
|2
|3. Nicolet
|16-2
|56
|3
|4. Onalaska
|12-3
|47
|T6
|5. Burlington
|14-3
|41
|4
|6. Greenfield
|14-2
|34
|T6
|7. McFarland
|14-2
|20
|NR
|8. Whitnall
|13-1
|18
|9
|9. La Crosse Central
|11-5
|9
|8
|10. Stoughton
|11-4
|8
|10
Others receiving votes:
Pius XI 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford Area 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Brillion (5)
|17-0
|68
|1
|2. West Salem (1)
|14-1
|63
|3
|3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)
|15-1
|54
|4
|4. Osceola
|16-0
|40
|5
|5. Saint Thomas More
|14-2
|38
|6
|6. Appleton Xavier
|14-2
|37
|2
|7. Lakeside Lutheran
|14-1
|21
|T9
|8. Carmen Northwest
|12-3
|18
|NR
|9. Little Chute
|15-1
|17
|7
|10. Prescott
|14-3
|12
|T9
Others receiving votes:
Kiel 10, Turner 4, Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Howards Grove (6)
|16-1
|69
|1
|2. Luther
|15-1
|62
|2
|3. Darlington (1)
|17-1
|53
|3
|4. Saint Mary Catholic
|15-2
|49
|4
|5. Saint Mary’s Springs
|12-2
|37
|5
|6. Mineral Point
|14-2
|31
|6
|7. Auburndale
|15-2
|30
|7
|8. Fall Creek
|13-2
|19
|8
|9. Unity
|14-0
|10
|NR
|10. Crivitz
|16-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (7)
|17-1
|70
|1
|2. Heritage Christian
|18-1
|57
|4
|3. Newman Catholic
|13-2
|49
|3
|4. Central Wisconsin Christian
|15-2
|47
|5
|5. Fall River
|15-2
|43
|2
|6. Solon Springs
|16-1
|38
|6
|7. Owen-Withee
|14-2
|29
|7
|8. Hillsboro
|15-2
|22
|8
|9. Pacelli
|14-3
|12
|NR
|10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|13-4
|10
|10
Others receiving votes:
Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.
