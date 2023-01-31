Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (6)17-0691
2. Middleton (1)16-0632
3. Arrowhead15-1573
4. Brookfield Central13-3435
5. Milwaukee Hamilton13-3397
6. Eau Claire Memorial14-3339
7. Homestead13-4234
8. Fond du Lac14-4226
9. Sussex Hamilton13-416NR
10. Sheboygan North14-38NR

Others receiving votes:

Madison La Follette 5, Marquette University 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (7)12-2701
2. Wisconsin Lutheran13-3612
3. Nicolet16-2563
4. Onalaska12-347T6
5. Burlington14-3414
6. Greenfield14-234T6
7. McFarland14-220NR
8. Whitnall13-1189
9. La Crosse Central11-598
10. Stoughton11-4810

Others receiving votes:

Pius XI 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford Area 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Brillion (5)17-0681
2. West Salem (1)14-1633
3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)15-1544
4. Osceola16-0405
5. Saint Thomas More14-2386
6. Appleton Xavier14-2372
7. Lakeside Lutheran14-121T9
8. Carmen Northwest12-318NR
9. Little Chute15-1177
10. Prescott14-312T9

Others receiving votes:

Kiel 10, Turner 4, Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Howards Grove (6)16-1691
2. Luther15-1622
3. Darlington (1)17-1533
4. Saint Mary Catholic15-2494
5. Saint Mary’s Springs12-2375
6. Mineral Point14-2316
7. Auburndale15-2307
8. Fall Creek13-2198
9. Unity14-010NR
10. Crivitz16-08NR

Others receiving votes:

Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. McDonell Central (7)17-1701
2. Heritage Christian18-1574
3. Newman Catholic13-2493
4. Central Wisconsin Christian15-2475
5. Fall River15-2432
6. Solon Springs16-1386
7. Owen-Withee14-2297
8. Hillsboro15-2228
9. Pacelli14-312NR
10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran13-41010

Others receiving votes:

Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.

