Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (6)14-0781
2. Middleton (2)14-0742
3. Arrowhead14-1623
4. Homestead12-2555
5. Brookfield Central11-2384
6. Fond du Lac13-3309
7. Milwaukee Hamilton12-329T6
8. Marquette University11-324T6
9. Eau Claire Memorial12-31610
10. Hudson10-3118

Others receiving votes:

Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (8)9-2802
2. Wisconsin Lutheran11-3683
3. Nicolet14-2601
4. Burlington12-2465
5. Pius XI11-3406
6. Onalaska10-3387
(tie) Greenfield11-1389
8. La Crosse Central9-5184
9. Whitnall11-114NR
10. Stoughton11-311NR

Others receiving votes:

McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Brillion (7)15-0781
2. Appleton Xavier14-0683
3. West Salem (1)12-1652
4. Racine St. Catherine’s13-1574
5. Osceola14-0388
6. Saint Thomas More12-2346
7. Little Chute13-023NR
8. Catholic Memorial10-32010
9. Lakeside Lutheran12-1189
(tie) Prescott12-3185

Others receiving votes:

Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Turner 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Howards Grove (5)14-1771
2. Luther (2)13-1692
3. Darlington (1)15-1584
4. Saint Mary Catholic13-2546
5. Saint Mary’s Springs10-2533
6. Mineral Point13-2345
7. Auburndale13-2299
8. Fall Creek12-21910
9. Kohler13-2148
10. Aquinas11-3137
(tie) Marathon12-213NR

Others receiving votes:

Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. McDonell Central (6)15-1782
2. Fall River (2)14-1741
3. Newman Catholic12-2595
4. Heritage Christian16-1574
5. Central Wisconsin Christian12-2523
6. Solon Springs13-12810
7. Owen-Withee12-2246
8. Hillsboro13-217NR
9. Port Edwards11-3147
10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran10-4129

Others receiving votes:

Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.

