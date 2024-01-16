Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (5)
|12-1
|77
|1
|2. Stevens Point (3)
|12-0
|74
|2
|3. Appleton North
|10-1
|62
|3
|4. Arrowhead
|10-1
|59
|4
|5. Homestead
|9-3
|36
|T5
|6. Sun Prairie West
|9-2
|30
|7
|(tie) Germantown
|9-2
|30
|T5
|8. Kettle Moraine
|9-2
|25
|10
|9. Marquette University
|8-3
|17
|9
|10. Kaukauna
|8-3
|12
|8
Others receiving votes:
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Madison East 5, Waunakee 3, Oconomowoc 1, Marshfield 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Wisconsin Lutheran (8)
|13-0
|80
|1
|2. Pewaukee
|9-1
|72
|2
|3. Stoughton
|11-2
|62
|3
|4. Nicolet
|10-3
|57
|4
|5. Whitnall
|9-2
|40
|T6
|6. River Falls
|9-2
|36
|5
|7. Burlington
|8-2
|20
|T8
|8. Mount Horeb
|8-3
|19
|T8
|9. Grafton
|8-4
|18
|T6
|10. Fox Valley Lutheran
|11-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Milwaukee Bradley Technical 8, Onalaska 5, Wauwatosa West 4, New Richmond 2, West Salem 1, Beaver Dam 1, Waterford 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Saint Thomas More (7)
|11-1
|79
|1
|2. Kiel (1)
|12-0
|68
|2
|3. Dominican
|12-2
|63
|3
|4. Brillion
|13-1
|51
|4
|5. Carmen Northwest
|9-2
|50
|5
|6. Appleton Xavier
|11-1
|41
|T6
|7. Brookfield Academy
|10-1
|28
|T6
|8. Lake Mills
|9-1
|24
|9
|9. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|9-4
|21
|8
|10. Lakeside Lutheran
|11-1
|14
|10
Others receiving votes:
Berlin 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mineral Point (8)
|12-0
|80
|1
|2. Marathon
|12-1
|61
|3
|3. Darlington
|13-1
|58
|4
|(tie) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
|10-2
|58
|2
|5. Aquinas
|11-1
|54
|5
|6. Kohler
|12-0
|42
|7
|7. Milwaukee Juneau
|8-2
|34
|6
|8. Cameron
|10-1
|24
|8
|9. Unity
|11-1
|16
|9
|10. Pardeeville
|12-2
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Ladysmith 3, Auburndale 2, Howards Grove 2, Heritage Christian 1, Sheboygan Area Luth. 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Solon Springs (5)
|12-1
|77
|T1
|2. Columbus Catholic (2)
|12-1
|72
|T1
|3. Cashton (1)
|12-0
|67
|3
|4. Potosi
|11-1
|53
|4
|5. Abundant Life Christian
|11-1
|44
|5
|6. North Crawford
|12-0
|42
|6
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|11-1
|31
|7
|8. Royall
|10-2
|20
|T9
|9. Pacelli
|8-3
|12
|8
|10. Three Lakes
|11-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Ithaca 5, Reedsville 5, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4.
|—————
