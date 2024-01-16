Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 16, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (5)12-1771
2. Stevens Point (3)12-0742
3. Appleton North10-1623
4. Arrowhead10-1594
5. Homestead9-336T5
6. Sun Prairie West9-2307
(tie) Germantown9-230T5
8. Kettle Moraine9-22510
9. Marquette University8-3179
10. Kaukauna8-3128

Others receiving votes:

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Madison East 5, Waunakee 3, Oconomowoc 1, Marshfield 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (8)13-0801
2. Pewaukee9-1722
3. Stoughton11-2623
4. Nicolet10-3574
5. Whitnall9-240T6
6. River Falls9-2365
7. Burlington8-220T8
8. Mount Horeb8-319T8
9. Grafton8-418T6
10. Fox Valley Lutheran11-114NR

Others receiving votes:

Milwaukee Bradley Technical 8, Onalaska 5, Wauwatosa West 4, New Richmond 2, West Salem 1, Beaver Dam 1, Waterford 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Saint Thomas More (7)11-1791
2. Kiel (1)12-0682
3. Dominican12-2633
4. Brillion13-1514
5. Carmen Northwest9-2505
6. Appleton Xavier11-141T6
7. Brookfield Academy10-128T6
8. Lake Mills9-1249
9. Milwaukee Academy of Science9-4218
10. Lakeside Lutheran11-11410

Others receiving votes:

Berlin 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mineral Point (8)12-0801
2. Marathon12-1613
3. Darlington13-1584
(tie) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy10-2582
5. Aquinas11-1545
6. Kohler12-0427
7. Milwaukee Juneau8-2346
8. Cameron10-1248
9. Unity11-1169
10. Pardeeville12-24NR

Others receiving votes:

Ladysmith 3, Auburndale 2, Howards Grove 2, Heritage Christian 1, Sheboygan Area Luth. 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Solon Springs (5)12-177T1
2. Columbus Catholic (2)12-172T1
3. Cashton (1)12-0673
4. Potosi11-1534
5. Abundant Life Christian11-1445
6. North Crawford12-0426
7. Almond-Bancroft11-1317
8. Royall10-220T9
9. Pacelli8-3128
10. Three Lakes11-28NR

Others receiving votes:

Ithaca 5, Reedsville 5, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4.

