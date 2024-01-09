Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. De Pere (6)
|11-0
|60
|2. Stevens Point
|12-0
|50
|3. Appleton North
|10-1
|48
|4. Arrowhead
|8-1
|44
|5. Germantown
|8-1
|30
|(tie) Homestead
|8-2
|30
|7. Sun Prairie West
|8-2
|24
|8. Kaukauna
|8-2
|16
|9. Marquette University
|7-3
|9
|10. Kettle Moraine
|8-2
|5
Others receiving votes:
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Westosha Central 4, Madison East 3, Waunakee 2, Middleton 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Wisconsin Lutheran (6)
|12-0
|60
|2. Pewaukee
|8-1
|53
|3. Stoughton
|10-2
|48
|4. Nicolet
|8-3
|39
|5. River Falls
|9-2
|38
|6. Whitnall
|8-2
|24
|(tie) Grafton
|7-3
|24
|8. Burlington
|7-2
|14
|(tie) Mount Horeb
|7-3
|14
|10. Onalaska
|8-3
|6
Others receiving votes:
Monona Grove 4, Wauwatosa West 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Baraboo 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Saint Thomas More (5)
|9-1
|59
|2. Kiel (1)
|11-0
|48
|3. Domincan
|9-2
|43
|4. Brillion
|12-1
|37
|5. Carmen Northwest
|9-2
|32
|6. Appleton Xavier
|11-1
|28
|(tie) Brookfield Academy
|9-0
|28
|8. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|8-3
|23
|9. Lake Mills
|8-1
|19
|10. Lakeside Lutheran
|11-0
|10
Others receiving votes:
Lake Country Lutheran 3.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Mineral Point (5)
|11-0
|59
|2. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (1)
|10-0
|52
|3. Marathon
|11-0
|51
|4. Darlington
|12-1
|41
|5. Aquinas
|10-1
|30
|6. Milwaukee Juneau
|7-2
|24
|7. Kohler
|9-0
|23
|(tie) Cameron
|9-1
|23
|9. Unity
|10-1
|16
|10. Howards Grove
|9-2
|7
Others receiving votes:
Pardeeville 2, Auburndale 1, Horicon 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Columbus Catholic (1)
|10-1
|54
|(tie) Solon Springs (4)
|9-1
|54
|3. Cashton (1)
|10-0
|52
|4. Potosi
|9-1
|42
|5. Abundant Life Christian
|9-1
|34
|6. North Crawford
|11-0
|28
|7. Almond-Bancroft
|11-1
|26
|8. Pacelli
|7-2
|17
|9. Reedsville
|9-2
|11
|(tie) Royall
|10-2
|11
Others receiving votes:
Three Lakes (11-2) 1.
|—————
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.