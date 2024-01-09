Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPoints
1. De Pere (6)11-060
2. Stevens Point12-050
3. Appleton North10-148
4. Arrowhead8-144
5. Germantown8-130
(tie) Homestead8-230
7. Sun Prairie West8-224
8. Kaukauna8-216
9. Marquette University7-39
10. Kettle Moraine8-25

Others receiving votes:

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Westosha Central 4, Madison East 3, Waunakee 2, Middleton 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (6)12-060
2. Pewaukee8-153
3. Stoughton10-248
4. Nicolet8-339
5. River Falls9-238
6. Whitnall8-224
(tie) Grafton7-324
8. Burlington7-214
(tie) Mount Horeb7-314
10. Onalaska8-36

Others receiving votes:

Monona Grove 4, Wauwatosa West 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Baraboo 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Saint Thomas More (5)9-159
2. Kiel (1)11-048
3. Domincan9-243
4. Brillion12-137
5. Carmen Northwest9-232
6. Appleton Xavier11-128
(tie) Brookfield Academy9-028
8. Milwaukee Academy of Science8-323
9. Lake Mills8-119
10. Lakeside Lutheran11-010

Others receiving votes:

Lake Country Lutheran 3.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Mineral Point (5)11-059
2. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (1)10-052
3. Marathon11-051
4. Darlington12-141
5. Aquinas10-130
6. Milwaukee Juneau7-224
7. Kohler9-023
(tie) Cameron9-123
9. Unity10-116
10. Howards Grove9-27

Others receiving votes:

Pardeeville 2, Auburndale 1, Horicon 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Columbus Catholic (1)10-154
(tie) Solon Springs (4)9-154
3. Cashton (1)10-052
4. Potosi9-142
5. Abundant Life Christian9-134
6. North Crawford11-028
7. Almond-Bancroft11-126
8. Pacelli7-217
9. Reedsville9-211
(tie) Royall10-211

Others receiving votes:

Three Lakes (11-2) 1.

