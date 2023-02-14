Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (8)21-1801
2. Middleton18-1702
3. Arrowhead18-2653
4. Sheboygan North17-3496
5. Eau Claire Memorial17-4328
6. Fond du Lac16-5294
7. Sussex Hamilton16-52210
(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton15-5225
9. Hudson15-5179
10. Marquette University14-513NR
(tie) Homestead17-513NR

Others receiving votes:

Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (7)17-3781
2. Nicolet (1)19-3672
3. Wisconsin Lutheran16-4564
4. Onalaska15-4533
5. Greenfield17-2475
6. Whitnall18-2406
7. Westosha Central19-2367
8. McFarland17-3238
9. La Crosse Central16-519T9
10. Wauwatosa West16-59NR

Others receiving votes:

Burlington 6, Medford Area 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Brillion (5)20-0771
2. West Salem (2)19-1712
3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)20-1663
4. Osceola21-0544
5. Appleton Xavier20-2465
6. Saint Thomas More17-3356
7. Little Chute20-1328
8. Carmen Northwest17-3307
9. Northwestern18-18NR
(tie) Lakeside Lutheran17-389

Others receiving votes:

Kiel 5, Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Luther (6)20-1762
2. Howards Grove (2)19-2701
3. Saint Mary Catholic19-2693
4. Darlington19-2534
5. Saint Mary’s Springs18-2455
6. Fall Creek18-2357
7. Mineral Point17-3286
8. Unity19-0258
9. Crivitz20-11510
10. Auburndale17-3139

Others receiving votes:

Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. McDonell Central (7)20-1791
2. Heritage Christian (1)21-1732
3. Newman Catholic18-261T3
4. Central Wisconsin Christian18-253T3
5. Solon Springs21-1496
6. Fall River18-3395
7. Florence19-13210
8. Pacelli18-3267
9. Owen-Withee16-488
10. Ithaca17-47NR

Others receiving votes:

Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.

