Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2. Middleton
|18-1
|70
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|18-2
|65
|3
|4. Sheboygan North
|17-3
|49
|6
|5. Eau Claire Memorial
|17-4
|32
|8
|6. Fond du Lac
|16-5
|29
|4
|7. Sussex Hamilton
|16-5
|22
|10
|(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton
|15-5
|22
|5
|9. Hudson
|15-5
|17
|9
|10. Marquette University
|14-5
|13
|NR
|(tie) Homestead
|17-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (7)
|17-3
|78
|1
|2. Nicolet (1)
|19-3
|67
|2
|3. Wisconsin Lutheran
|16-4
|56
|4
|4. Onalaska
|15-4
|53
|3
|5. Greenfield
|17-2
|47
|5
|6. Whitnall
|18-2
|40
|6
|7. Westosha Central
|19-2
|36
|7
|8. McFarland
|17-3
|23
|8
|9. La Crosse Central
|16-5
|19
|T9
|10. Wauwatosa West
|16-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Burlington 6, Medford Area 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Brillion (5)
|20-0
|77
|1
|2. West Salem (2)
|19-1
|71
|2
|3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)
|20-1
|66
|3
|4. Osceola
|21-0
|54
|4
|5. Appleton Xavier
|20-2
|46
|5
|6. Saint Thomas More
|17-3
|35
|6
|7. Little Chute
|20-1
|32
|8
|8. Carmen Northwest
|17-3
|30
|7
|9. Northwestern
|18-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) Lakeside Lutheran
|17-3
|8
|9
Others receiving votes:
Kiel 5, Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Luther (6)
|20-1
|76
|2
|2. Howards Grove (2)
|19-2
|70
|1
|3. Saint Mary Catholic
|19-2
|69
|3
|4. Darlington
|19-2
|53
|4
|5. Saint Mary’s Springs
|18-2
|45
|5
|6. Fall Creek
|18-2
|35
|7
|7. Mineral Point
|17-3
|28
|6
|8. Unity
|19-0
|25
|8
|9. Crivitz
|20-1
|15
|10
|10. Auburndale
|17-3
|13
|9
Others receiving votes:
Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Heritage Christian (1)
|21-1
|73
|2
|3. Newman Catholic
|18-2
|61
|T3
|4. Central Wisconsin Christian
|18-2
|53
|T3
|5. Solon Springs
|21-1
|49
|6
|6. Fall River
|18-3
|39
|5
|7. Florence
|19-1
|32
|10
|8. Pacelli
|18-3
|26
|7
|9. Owen-Withee
|16-4
|8
|8
|10. Ithaca
|17-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.