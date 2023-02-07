Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (7)19-0701
2. Middleton17-1632
3. Arrowhead16-2543
4. Fond du Lac16-4418
5. Milwaukee Hamilton14-4285
6. Sheboygan North16-32410
7. Brookfield Central13-5234
8. Eau Claire Memorial15-4216
9. Hudson14-418NR
10. Sussex Hamilton15-5159

Others receiving votes:

Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pewaukee (7)15-2701
2. Nicolet18-2633
3. Onalaska14-3494
4. Wisconsin Lutheran14-4482
5. Greenfield15-2406
6. Whitnall15-2288
7. Westosha Central17-223NR
8. McFarland15-3217
9. La Crosse Central13-5119
(tie) Burlington14-5115

Others receiving votes:

Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Brillion (5)18-0671
2. West Salem (1)17-1612
3. Racine St. Catherine’s (1)19-1603
4. Osceola18-0504
5. Appleton Xavier17-2366
6. Saint Thomas More16-3305
7. Carmen Northwest15-3278
8. Little Chute17-1229
9. Lakeside Lutheran15-3147
10. Turner16-25NR
(tie) Prescott16-3510

Others receiving votes:

Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Howards Grove (6)18-1691
2. Luther (1)18-1642
3. Saint Mary Catholic17-2494
4. Darlington18-2473
5. Saint Mary’s Springs15-2395
6. Mineral Point17-2326
7. Fall Creek17-2268
8. Unity16-0259
9. Auburndale16-3127
10. Crivitz17-11110

Others receiving votes:

Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. McDonell Central (7)19-1701
2. Heritage Christian19-1602
3. Newman Catholic16-2513
(tie) Central Wisconsin Christian17-2514
5. Fall River17-2455
6. Solon Springs18-1356
7. Pacelli16-3199
8. Owen-Withee15-3177
9. Hillsboro16-3128
10. Florence17-111NR

Others receiving votes:

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.

