Wirtz’s wizardry puts Leverkusen back on top of Bundesliga. Brandt rescues a 3-3 draw for Dortmund

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Florian Wirtz scored one goal and set up another with dazzling dribbles as Bayer Leverkusen retook the lead in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Freiburg. Leverkusen restored its two-point lead over Bayern Munich at the top and made it eight consecutive wins in all competitions. Julian Brandt’s 82nd-minute goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt to leave Dortmund trailing the Bundesliga leaders. The draw ends a five-game winning run for Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

