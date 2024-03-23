Wirtz scores Germany’s fastest ever goal in 2-0 win over France

LYON, France (AP) — Toni Kroos has returned and Florian Wirtz has scored the fastest Germany goal ever as they defeated France 2-0 in a friendly in Lyon. Kroos was coaxed out of international retirement for the upcoming European Championship. He wasted no time with a precise pass for Wirtz, who let fly from outside the penalty area to score after seven seconds. The German soccer federation says it is the quickest goal ever scored in a national team game. Kai Havertz made it 2-0 after the break and Antonio Rüdiger produced a late goal-line clearance as the smiles returned to the German national team.

