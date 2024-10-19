Wirtz returns to help Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1 in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has returned from injury to help Bayer Leverkusen defeat in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Victor Boniface’s 72nd-minute goal proved to be the winner for the defending champion. Xavi Simons starred for Leipzig to beat Mainz 2-0 away. Freiburg routed Augsburg 3-1 at home. Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Heidenheim 3-2. Hoffenheim defeated winless Bochum 3-1.

