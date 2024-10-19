Wirtz returns to help Leverkusen beat in-form Frankfurt 2-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has returned from injury to help Bayer Leverkusen defeat in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Victor Boniface’s 72nd-minute goal proved to be the winner for the defending champion. Xavi Simons starred for Leipzig to beat Mainz 2-0 away. Freiburg routed Augsburg 3-1 at home. Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Heidenheim 3-2. Hoffenheim defeated winless Bochum 3-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.