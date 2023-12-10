Wirtz keeps Leverkusen unbeaten in Bundesliga with 1-1 draw at high-flying Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has scored to prevent Bayer Leverkusen falling to its first Bundesliga defeat of the season by securing a 1-1 draw at high-flying Stuttgart. Leverkusen has stretched its lead over Bayern Munich to four points. Both Leverkusen and Stuttgart started with the focus on attack but both missed good chances. Stuttgart’s Josha Vagnoman crossed for Chris Führich to finally break the deadlock in the 40th minute. Leverkusen emerged with more intent after the break and Victor Boniface set up Wirtz for the equalizer in the 47th. Cologne hosts Mainz in the late game.

