Wirtz delivers again for Leverkusen while Leipzig humiliated in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz made the difference for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-1 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso initially rested his star player, but sent Wirtz on for the last half-hour with the score 1-1. Wirtz whipped in a cross for Patrik Schick to score the winner in the 71st minute. Leipzig was routed 5-1 at home to Wolfsburg, a defeat that leaves coach Marco Rose in a tenuous position. Ermedin Demirović equalized twice for Stuttgart to draw at Werder Bremen 2-2, Freiburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 and Augsburg defeated last-place Bochum 1-0. Borussia Dortmund hosts league leader Bayern Munich for “der Klassiker” later.

