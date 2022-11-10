Winthrop wins 78-56 over Piedmont

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 23 points as Winthrop beat Piedmont 78-56 on Wednesday night.

Talford added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (1-1). Cory Hightower scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.

Orry Clements-Owens led the Lions (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Ryan Jolly added 10 points.

NEXT UP

Winthrop plays Saturday against Middle Tennessee at home. Piedmont visits Georgia Southern on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

