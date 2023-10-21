Winther and Schmid lead Andalucia Masters by 2 shots

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid have shot 7-under 65s to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Adrián Otaegui into the final round of the Andalucia Masters. Winther enjoyed a flawless third round with the Danish player making seven birdies. Schmid joined him at the top of the leaderboard after six birdies and an eagle, to go with the German’s one bogey. They are 14-under 202 overall. Otaegui (69), the local favorite, is their nearest chaser at 12 under.

