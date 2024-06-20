Winter in June, again: Oilers and Panthers send this hockey season stretching into summer

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — It’s officially summer, and the best two teams in hockey during the winter months of the 2023-24 NHL season are still playing. Whichever team wins Game 6 — and Game 7, if necessary — of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers that resumes in Alberta on Friday night will not only be a team for all time as hockey’s champion. It will be a rare team for all seasons, too. It’ll be only the third instance in history of a team winning a game in the fall, winter, spring and summer in the same NHL season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.